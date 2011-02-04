CicadaUK electro house trio
Cicada
Cicada are a British electronic music group. Members include producers Aaron Gilbert (a.k.a. Mr. Natural), Alex Payne and several guest vocalists including Tom Smith from Editors, Heidrun Bjornsdottir, Ben Onono, Max Berlin, Bjorn from Pacific! and most recently Fleur East, Megan Quashie, Joel Pott and Shahin Badar.
Fast Cars (Sebjak Remix)
One Beat Away (Arno Cost Remix)
