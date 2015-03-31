Magic KidsFormed 2009
Magic Kids
2009
Magic Kids Biography
Magic Kids was an indie pop and rock music rock band from Memphis, Tennessee. They were signed to True Panther Sounds, of Matador Records.
Hey Boy
Magic Kids
Hey Boy
Hey Boy
Little Red Radio
Magic Kids
Little Red Radio
Little Red Radio
Superball
Magic Kids
Superball
Superball
Sailing
Magic Kids
Sailing
Sailing
Phone
Magic Kids
Phone
Phone
Hide Out
Magic Kids
Hide Out
Hide Out
Superball (Record Of The Week)
Magic Kids
Superball (Record Of The Week)
Superball (Pick & Mix Contender)
Magic Kids
Superball (Pick & Mix Contender)
Candy
Magic Kids
Candy
Candy
Phone (Pick and Mix Contender)
Magic Kids
Phone (Pick and Mix Contender)
Summer
Magic Kids
Summer
Summer
