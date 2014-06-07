Sam DockeryBorn 1929. Died 21 December 2015
Sam Dockery
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1929
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b42fb026-2f09-4af9-8efb-84483649935e
Sam Dockery Biography (Wikipedia)
Samuel Dockery (1929 – December 21, 2015), nicknamed Sure-Footed Sam, was a hard bop pianist and well-respected musician on the Philadelphia jazz scene since the early 1950s. Dockery was born in Camden, New Jersey. He appears on 11 recordings as the pianist for Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers and composed "Sam's Tune" which appears on their 1957 Blue Note recording Ritual. In 1963 he was the pianist for Betty Carter's extended engagement at Birdland, and headed The Sam Dockery Trio in Philadelphia during the 1990s. He also taught at Philadelphia's University of the Arts. He died in 2015, aged 86.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sam Dockery Tracks
Sort by
Evans
Bill Hardman
Evans
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgw5.jpglink
Evans
Last played on
Back to artist