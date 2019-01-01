Sir Joseph BarnbyBorn 12 August 1838. Died 28 January 1896
Sir Joseph Barnby
Sir Joseph Barnby Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Joseph Barnby (12 August 1838 – 28 January 1896) was an English musical composer and conductor.
