Astrobrite is an American shoegazing project by Scott Cortez (lovesliescrushing) which has included, Melissa Arpin-Duimstra, Mahogany (Andrew Prinz), Majesty Crush (Odell Nails), Dark Red, Paik (Rob Smith), Xebec (Doug Walker), Coaltar of the Deepers (Narasaki), (Jason Baron), Airiel, New Canyons (Andrew Marrah), Gel Set (Laura Callier), Sophie Brochu (Fauvely) and other members. Their sound has been compared mainly to that of My Bloody Valentine. Astrobrite began in 1993 as a solo project and, in 1995, the band expanded in order to tour. Astrobrite, as a live unit, went on an initial hiatus in 1997 and Scott Cortez moved to Toledo, Ohio, for six months. During this self imposed sequestering he did not work, and only focused on recording material. Early in 1998, he relocated to Chicago.

In 2001, Astrobrite's first album Crush was released, composed of material from the 95-97 period. Adam Cooper (Alison's Halo) mastered and mixed Crush and 8 Candy EP.

Later in 2001, Scott Cortez flew to Tokyo, Japan to play the Seven Winters shoegaze festival. The trip fostered relationships with the Japanese shoegazer community and enabled a return to Japan to record a studio version of "Crush", entitled "Supercrush", the recording featured (Narasaki) of Coaltar of the Deepers, Melt Banana (Watchman), and (Tak) Dive.