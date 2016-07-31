Ken HowardEnglish songwriter, one half of the songwrting team Ken Howard & Alan Blaikley, author and television director. Born 26 December 1939
Ken Howard
1939-12-26
Kenneth Charles "Ken" Howard (born 26 December 1939,) is an English songwriter, lyricist, author and television director.
Ken Howard Tracks
You're A Loveable Lunatic
In Tune
Miss Marple
Ken Howard Links
