A Man Called Adam (sometimes abbreviated to AMCA) are the British electronic music artists Sally Rodgers and Steve Jones. Although chart success eluded the band, they are regarded[by whom?] as pivotal in the development of the electronic music genres, acid jazz and Balearic house.[citation needed].

