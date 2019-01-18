A Man Called AdamFormed 1987
A Man Called Adam
1987
A Man Called Adam Biography (Wikipedia)
A Man Called Adam (sometimes abbreviated to AMCA) are the British electronic music artists Sally Rodgers and Steve Jones. Although chart success eluded the band, they are regarded[by whom?] as pivotal in the development of the electronic music genres, acid jazz and Balearic house.[citation needed].
A Man Called Adam Tracks
Barefoot In The Head
A Man Called Adam
Yachts (A Man Called Adam Remix)
Coco Steel & Lovebomb
Que Tal America
A Man Called Adam
Yachts
A Man Called Adam
Estelle
A Man Called Adam
Easter Song
A Man Called Adam
