SimFrench comic actor. Born 21 July 1926. Died 6 September 2009
Sim (July 21, 1926, Cauterets, Hautes-Pyrénées — September 6, 2009) was a French humorist, writer and comedian.
Born as Simon Jacques Eugène Berryer, he was part of the team of Les Grosses Têtes, a humoristic program on radio and TV. He also played the part of Geriatrix in Asterix movies (Asterix and Obelix vs Caesar and Astérix at the Olympic Games).
