Born as Simon Jacques Eugène Berryer, he was part of the team of Les Grosses Têtes, a humoristic program on radio and TV. He also played the part of Geriatrix in Asterix movies (Asterix and Obelix vs Caesar and Astérix at the Olympic Games).

