Lonette McKee (born July 22, 1954) is an American film, television and theater actress, music composer, producer, songwriter, screenwriter and director. McKee is best known for her role as Sister Williams in the original 1976 musical–drama film Sparkle. McKee also had notable roles in such movies as; The Cotton Club, Jungle Fever, ATL, Honey. McKee also appeared on the CW sitcom The Game as Mrs. Pitts, the mother of Jason (played by Coby Bell) in 2007.