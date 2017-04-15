Lonette McKeeBorn 22 July 1954
Lonette McKee
1954-07-22
Lonette McKee Biography (Wikipedia)
Lonette McKee (born July 22, 1954) is an American film, television and theater actress, music composer, producer, songwriter, screenwriter and director. McKee is best known for her role as Sister Williams in the original 1976 musical–drama film Sparkle. McKee also had notable roles in such movies as; The Cotton Club, Jungle Fever, ATL, Honey. McKee also appeared on the CW sitcom The Game as Mrs. Pitts, the mother of Jason (played by Coby Bell) in 2007.
Lonette McKee Tracks
Cant Help Lovin' Dat Man
Lonette McKee
Cant Help Lovin' Dat Man
Cant Help Lovin' Dat Man
Do To Me
Lonette McKee
Do To Me
Do To Me
Ill Wind
Lonette McKee
Ill Wind
Ill Wind
Lonette McKee Links
