Lee Carter, professionally known by his stage name Viper, is an American rapper and producer. Viper has been producing music since childhood, but received widespread attention online for his 2008 album You'll Cowards Don't Even Smoke Crack. The prolific nature of Viper's work and his commitment to self-production have gained him a cult following as an outsider artist, with comparisons drawn to fellow rapper Lil B and musician Wesley Willis.