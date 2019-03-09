ViperRapper from Houston, TX. Born 7 October 1981
Viper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.28.6/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1981-10-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b420ff86-e1d9-4387-b1e6-d04600a8a25b
Viper Biography (Wikipedia)
Lee Carter, professionally known by his stage name Viper, is an American rapper and producer. Viper has been producing music since childhood, but received widespread attention online for his 2008 album You'll Cowards Don't Even Smoke Crack. The prolific nature of Viper's work and his commitment to self-production have gained him a cult following as an outsider artist, with comparisons drawn to fellow rapper Lil B and musician Wesley Willis.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Viper Tracks
Sort by
Hey, Maybe One Day You'll See Me Again
Viper
Hey, Maybe One Day You'll See Me Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.28.6/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist