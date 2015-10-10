Dan MinorBorn 10 August 1909. Died 11 April 1982
1909-08-10
Dan "Slamfoot" Minor (August 10, 1909 – April 11, 1982) was an American jazz trombonist who featured in the bands of Count Basie, Cab Calloway and many others from the 1920s to the 1940s.
Jumpin' At The Woodside
Count Basie
Jumpin' At The Woodside
Jumpin' At The Woodside
Performer
Last played on
