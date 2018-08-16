Jan WanskiBorn 1762. Died 1830
Jan Wanski
1762
Jan Wanski Tracks
Symphony in D major on themes from the opera "Pasterz nad Wisla"
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Symphony in G major on themes from the opera Kmiotek (The Peasant) (1786/7)
Conductor
Last played on
