Alec Roth Biography (Wikipedia)
Alec Roth (born 1 February 1948) is an English composer. He is best known for his collaboration with Vikram Seth to produce the opera Arion and the Dolphin in 1994 based on the myth of Arion.
Roth studied music from 1976 as a mature student at Durham University, having previously completed a science degree at the University of Nottingham. He earned a doctorate from Durham in 1986. His thesis was entitled New composition for Javanese gamelan.
'Sometime I Sing' by from 'My Lute and I'
Concerto for Guitar and String Orchestra
Night Prayer
Lights Out
Magnificat and Nunc dimittis (Hatfield Service)
Sometime I sing
Scarborough Fair
Lights Out (Edward Thomas)
My Lute And I
Sweet William
Scarborough Fair
The Evening Star (A Time to Dance)
The Turtle Dove
A Time to Dance - Processional and Prologue
The Evening Star, from A Time to Dance
A Time to Dance: Part 1, Spring Morning
Sol justitiae
Lights Out
Child of Son
Indome Para Marsilia
Cat
Shirley Smart, Fini Bearman, Alice Zawadzki, Alice Zawadzki, Peggy Nolan, Andreas Lang, Lucy Nolan, Eva Thorarinsdottir, Emilia Martensson, Jon Scott, Kit Downes, Tahan Stevens, Alec Roth, Rosie Toll & Steven Proctor
Pirates
Jubilate
