Two Wounded Birds were an English rock and roll band, formed in Margate, Kent, in 2010. The band consisted of Johnny Danger (vocals, guitar), Ally Blackgrove (bass), Joe Stevens (guitar) and James Shand (drums). The band's sound had been compared to The Tornados, The Beach Boys, The Velvet Underground, Link Wray, and Phil Spector. The band had also been compared to The Drums, who discovered Two Wounded Birds in 2010, before taking them on their first European tour.