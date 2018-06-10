Dungeon FamilyAtlanta hip‐hop collective
Dungeon Family Biography (Wikipedia)
The Dungeon Family is a hip hop/R&B/soul musical collective, based in Atlanta, Georgia and specializing in Southern hip hop with heavy funk and soul influences. The group derives its name from "The Dungeon", the name given to record producer Rico Wade's studio, located in the basement of his mother's house, where many of the early members of the collective did their first recordings. Rico Wade, Ray Murray, and Sleepy Brown constitute the production/songwriting team Organized Noize, who have produced hits for the main popular Dungeon Family groups Outkast and Goodie Mob.
The collective released their first album together, titled Even in Darkness, on November 26, 2001.
