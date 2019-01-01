S.E.N.S.Formed 1988
S.E.N.S.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1988
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b4157bbc-1f6b-4284-914d-379be1550729
S.E.N.S. Biography (Wikipedia)
S.E.N.S. is a Japanese new age instrumental group formed in 1988, originally with two members. The name stands for "Sound, Earth, Nature, and Spirit" based on their spiritual policy.
They have produced many musical scores for TV dramas, documentaries, and movies in Japan, also making it into the anime scene with the score for xxxHolic.
Their albums have also been released in European and Asian countries.
In Japan, the album Tomei na Ongaku was awarded second prize for "Instrumental Album of the Year" in the 2001 Japan Gold Disc Award.。
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
S.E.N.S. Tracks
Sort by
S.E.N.S. Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist