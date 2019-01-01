S.E.N.S. is a Japanese new age instrumental group formed in 1988, originally with two members. The name stands for "Sound, Earth, Nature, and Spirit" based on their spiritual policy.

They have produced many musical scores for TV dramas, documentaries, and movies in Japan, also making it into the anime scene with the score for xxxHolic.

Their albums have also been released in European and Asian countries.

In Japan, the album Tomei na Ongaku was awarded second prize for "Instrumental Album of the Year" in the 2001 Japan Gold Disc Award.。