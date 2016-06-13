Carlisle FloydBorn 11 June 1926
Carlisle Floyd (born June 11, 1926) is an American opera composer. The son of a Methodist minister, he has based many of his works on themes from the South. His best known opera, Susannah (1955), is based on a story from the Biblical Apocrypha, transferred to contemporary, rural Tennessee, and is set in a Southern dialect.
Rocking (The Mystery: Songs of Motherhood)
Carlisle Floyd
Rocking (The Mystery: Songs of Motherhood)
Rocking (The Mystery: Songs of Motherhood)
Susanna - Ain't it a pretty night?
Carlisle Floyd
Susanna - Ain't it a pretty night?
Susanna - Ain't it a pretty night?
Susannah: "Ain't it a pretty night?"
Carlisle Floyd
Susannah: "Ain't it a pretty night?"
Susannah: "Ain't it a pretty night?"
Ain't it a pretty night from Susannah
Carlisle Floyd
Ain't it a pretty night from Susannah
Ain't it a pretty night from Susannah
