The New Christy MinstrelsFormed 1961
The New Christy Minstrels
1961
Biography (Wikipedia)
The New Christy Minstrels are an American large-ensemble folk music group founded by Randy Sparks in 1961. From their beginnings as prominent figures in the early-1960s U.S. folk revival, the group recorded over 20 albums and had several hits, including "Green, Green", "Saturday Night", "Today", "Denver", and "This Land Is Your Land". Their 1962 debut album, Presenting The New Christy Minstrels won a Grammy Award and sat in the Billboard charts for two years.
The group sold millions of records and were in demand at concerts and on television shows. They also launched the musical careers of several musicians, including Kenny Rogers, Gene Clark, Kim Carnes, and Barry McGuire.
Chim Chim Cher-Ee
Three Wheels On My Wagon
Green Green
Casey Jones
We'll Sing in the Sunshine
Everybody Loves Saturday Night
Bella Ciao
Cotton fields
Silly Old Summertime
