Ira Losco M.Q.R. (born 31 July 1981) is a Maltese singer and songwriter. Her career breakthrough came in 2002, when she represented Malta in the Eurovision Song Contest 2002 with the song "7th Wonder". She placed second in the competition, Malta's best ever result. Fourteen years later, she returned and represented Malta in the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 with the song "Walk on Water", placing twelfth. Losco has released five studio albums in her career, and is one of the most successful Maltese musicians of all-time. In 2018, she will serve as a judge on the inaugural season of X Factor Malta.