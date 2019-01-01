Mixalis XatzigiannisBorn 5 November 1978
Michalis Hatzigiannis (Greek: Μιχάλης Χατζηγιάννης; born 5 November 1978 in Nicosia, Cyprus) is a popular Cypriot recording artist. From 2000 to 2010, Hatzigiannis has received over 30 certifications in Greece alone, making him one of the most successful artists of the decade. Hatzigiannis is also known for representing Cyprus in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1998. In 2010, Hatzigiannis released his first English language album in Europe. In 2010, Forbes listed Hatzigiannis as the 22nd most powerful and influential celebrity in Greece and fifth highest ranked singer.
