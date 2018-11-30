Amel BentBorn 21 June 1985
Amel Bent
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1985-06-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b40f0299-fa59-41fb-80bb-cbc091c5452f
Amel Bent Biography (Wikipedia)
Amel Bent (born Amel Bachir; 21 June 1985 in Paris) is a French R&B and pop singer who gained fame after reaching the semi-finals of season 2 of French TV series Nouvelle Star. She is "Nouvelle Star" best selling artist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Amel Bent Tracks
Sort by
Aupres Des Miens
Amel Bent
Aupres Des Miens
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aupres Des Miens
Last played on
Amel Bent Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist