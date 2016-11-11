Steve March TorméBorn 29 January 1953
Steve March Tormé
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1953-01-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b40b9507-731d-4909-957b-7cb24bf90223
Steve March Tormé Biography (Wikipedia)
Steve March-Tormé (born January 29, 1953) is an American singer and songwriter. He is the son of the singer Mel Tormé and actress Candy Toxton. They later divorced and Toxton married actor/comedian Hal March who became Steve's stepfather.
Apart from his father, March-Tormé's early musical influences include The Four Seasons, Nat King Cole, The Temptations, Ricky Nelson, and Gene Pitney. Later influences include Joni Mitchell, James Taylor, Todd Rundgren, Steely Dan, and especially The Beatles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Steve March Tormé Tracks
Sort by
Straighten Up And Fly Right
Steve March Tormé
Straighten Up And Fly Right
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Straighten Up And Fly Right
Last played on
The Folks Who Live On The Hill
Steve March Tormé
The Folks Who Live On The Hill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Folks Who Live On The Hill
Last played on
The Folks Who Live On The Hill (Live In Session)
Steve March Tormé
The Folks Who Live On The Hill (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Can't Be Love
Steve March Tormé
This Can't Be Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Can't Be Love
Last played on
Steve March Tormé Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist