Steve March-Tormé (born January 29, 1953) is an American singer and songwriter. He is the son of the singer Mel Tormé and actress Candy Toxton. They later divorced and Toxton married actor/comedian Hal March who became Steve's stepfather.

Apart from his father, March-Tormé's early musical influences include The Four Seasons, Nat King Cole, The Temptations, Ricky Nelson, and Gene Pitney. Later influences include Joni Mitchell, James Taylor, Todd Rundgren, Steely Dan, and especially The Beatles.