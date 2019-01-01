Nina Elizabeth Agzarian (born 18 December 1984), better known by her stage name Nina Las Vegas, is an Australian radio host, DJ and music producer. From 2009 to 2014 she was the host of House Party on national radio station Triple J. She has released compilation albums, House Party Volume 1 (3 August 2012) and House Party Volume 2 (2 August 2013), which have appeared on the ARIA Dance Albums of the Year. In 2015 she started her own music recording label "NLV Records". Artists currently signed to NLV Records include Melbourne electronic producer Swick, Adelaide grime artist Strict Face, Melbourne producer Lewis Cancut and Dutch-born New Zealand DJ Air Max '97 (now based in Melbourne). Las Vegas is also signed to the label.