Colin Roy Pattenden (born November 1947, Farnborough, Kent, England) is an English bass guitarist, chiefly known for his membership of Manfred Mann's Earth Band.

Pattenden was taught guitar but learned to play bass from tuition books, chiefly those of Carol Kaye, the American bassist guru. Pattenden worked as a session guitarist for Engelbert Humperdinck and Leapy Lee in the 1960s.

He played in MMEB from its formation in 1971. Pattenden featured on seven Earth Band albums from their debut in 1972 to The Roaring Silence in 1976. Pattenden quit MMEB in 1977. In 1978, he teamed up with former MMEB drummer Chris Slade and vocalist Peter Cox, in the short lived Terra Nova.

He has also played with Mungo Jerry, The King Earl Boogie Band, The Jackie Lynton Band, and The Nashville Teens.

He is currently working as a PR consultant and manages CP Sound Limited an audio system and lighting design and installation company.

In an interview by fellow former band mate, Chris Slade, Colin Pattenden was considered along with Cliff Williams to replace Mark Evans in AC/DC.