St Winifred's School Choir, from St Winifred's Roman Catholic Primary School in Stockport, England, was a choir of children whose single in 1980 became that year's British Christmas number one single. Entitled "There's No One Quite Like Grandma", written for the 80th birthday of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother in 1980 by Gordon Lorenz, it sold one million copies, most of them Christmas presents from grandchildren. It spent two weeks at number one, and 11 weeks in the UK Singles Chart in total. Dawn Ralph provided the lead vocal of the song composed by award-winning record producer Gordon Lorenz. During the late 1970s and the 1980s, Miss Terri Foley trained and conducted the choir, who gave the Music for Pleasure record label its only UK No. 1 single.

The choir had been recording since 1972, when Foley played the guitar with the choir and the conductor was Miss Olive Moore. Their first major single came in November 1979. They had also been previously recorded as the backing vocalists of another eventual number one song, "Matchstalk Men and Matchstalk Cats and Dogs" by Brian and Michael, which concerned the paintings of L.S. Lowry. In 1982, the choir released Christmas for Everyone; and Children's Party Time, which included 32 arrangements of songs including ABBA's "Waterloo" and "Dancing Queen".