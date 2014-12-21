Robert NighthawkBorn 30 November 1909. Died 5 November 1967
Robert Nighthawk
Robert Nighthawk Biography
Robert Lee McCollum (November 30, 1909 – November 5, 1967) was an American blues musician who played and recorded under the pseudonyms Robert Lee McCoy and Robert Nighthawk. He was the father of the blues musician Sam Carr.
Robert Nighthawk Tracks
Nighthawk Boogie
Robert Nighthawk
Nighthawk Boogie
Nighthawk Boogie
Kansas City Blues
Robert Nighthawk
Kansas City Blues
Kansas City Blues
Black Angel Blues
Robert Nighthawk
Black Angel Blues
Black Angel Blues
Canned Heat
Robert Nighthawk
Canned Heat
Canned Heat
Jackson Town Gal
Robert Nighthawk
Jackson Town Gal
Jackson Town Gal
Prison Bound
Robert Nighthawk
Prison Bound
Prison Bound
