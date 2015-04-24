Sid TepperBorn 25 June 1918. Died 24 April 2015
Sid Tepper (June 25, 1918 – April 24, 2015) was an American songwriter, best known for his collaborations with Roy C. Bennett, which spawned several hits for Elvis Presley. Between 1945 and 1970, Tepper and Bennett published over 300 songs.
