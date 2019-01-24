Big CountryFormed June 1981
Big Country Biography (Wikipedia)
Big Country are a Scottish rock band formed in Dunfermline, Fife, in 1981.
The height of the band's popularity was in the early to mid 1980s, although it retained a cult following for many years after. The band's music incorporated Scottish folk and martial music styles, and the band engineered their guitar-driven sound to evoke the sound of bagpipes, fiddles and other traditional folk instruments.
Big Country Tracks
Look Away
Big Country
Look Away
Look Away
Last played on
In a Big Country
Big Country
In a Big Country
Last played on
Last played on
Wonderland
Big Country
Wonderland
Last played on
Last played on
The One I Love (US Mix)
Big Country
The One I Love (US Mix)
Last played on
Last played on
Fields of Fire (400 Miles)
Big Country
Fields of Fire (400 Miles)
Last played on
Last played on
The One I Love
Big Country
The One I Love
Last played on
Last played on
Chance
Big Country
Chance
Chance
Last played on
One Great Thing
Big Country
One Great Thing
Last played on
Last played on
Eleanor Rigby
Big Country
Eleanor Rigby
Last played on
Last played on
Remembrance Day
Big Country
Remembrance Day
Last played on
Last played on
Peace In Our Time
Big Country
Peace In Our Time
Last played on
Last played on
Fields Of Fire
Big Country
Fields Of Fire
Last played on
Last played on
King of Emotion
Big Country
King of Emotion
Last played on
Last played on
East of Eden
Big Country
East of Eden
Last played on
Last played on
14
Feb
2019
Big Country
The Flowerpot, Derby, UK
1
Mar
2019
Big Country
Harpenden Public Halls, Milton Keynes, UK
2
Mar
2019
Big Country
St John's Church Farncombe, Farncombe, UK
19
Apr
2019
Big Country
Civic Hall, Hull, UK
20
Apr
2019
Big Country
Medina Leisure Centre, Isle Of Wight, UK
