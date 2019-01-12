Artemios "Demis" Ventouris-Roussos (15 June 1946 – 25 January 2015) was an Egyptian-born Greek vocalist and performer who had an internationally acclaimed career, as a single recording artist and bandleader. As a band member he is best remembered for his work in the progressive rock music act Aphrodite's Child, but as a vocal soloist, his repertoire included hit songs like "Goodbye, My Love, Goodbye" and "Forever and Ever".

Roussos sold over 60 million albums worldwide and became "an unlikely kaftan-wearing sex symbol".