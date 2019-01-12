Demis RoussosBorn 15 June 1946. Died 25 January 2015
Demis Roussos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01m7368.jpg
1946-06-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b3fa1a75-d947-4f32-9f5d-dc72d7438afa
Demis Roussos Biography (Wikipedia)
Artemios "Demis" Ventouris-Roussos (15 June 1946 – 25 January 2015) was an Egyptian-born Greek vocalist and performer who had an internationally acclaimed career, as a single recording artist and bandleader. As a band member he is best remembered for his work in the progressive rock music act Aphrodite's Child, but as a vocal soloist, his repertoire included hit songs like "Goodbye, My Love, Goodbye" and "Forever and Ever".
Roussos sold over 60 million albums worldwide and became "an unlikely kaftan-wearing sex symbol".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Demis Roussos Tracks
Sort by
Happy To Be On An Island In The Sun
Demis Roussos
Happy To Be On An Island In The Sun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jyb5c.jpglink
Happy To Be On An Island In The Sun
Last played on
Forever and Ever
Demis Roussos
Forever and Ever
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jyb5c.jpglink
Forever and Ever
Last played on
Ever Forever
Demis Roussos
Ever Forever
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jyb5c.jpglink
Ever Forever
Last played on
When Forever Has Gone
Demis Roussos
When Forever Has Gone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jyb5c.jpglink
When Forever Has Gone
Last played on
I'll Love You Forever
Demis Roussos
I'll Love You Forever
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jyb5c.jpglink
I'll Love You Forever
Last played on
For Ever and Ever (And Ever)
Demis Roussos
For Ever and Ever (And Ever)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jyb5c.jpglink
For Ever and Ever (And Ever)
Last played on
My Friend The Wind
Demis Roussos
My Friend The Wind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jyb5c.jpglink
My Friend The Wind
Last played on
Playlists featuring Demis Roussos
Demis Roussos Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist