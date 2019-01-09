Redbone1970s rock band. Formed 1968
Redbone
1968
Redbone Biography (Wikipedia)
Redbone is a Native American rock group originating in the 1970s with brothers Pat and Lolly Vegas. They reached the Top 5 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1974 with their No. 5 hit single, "Come and Get Your Love". The single went certified Gold selling over a million copies. Redbone achieved hits with their singles "We Were All Wounded At Wounded Knee", "The Witch Queen of New Orleans", "Wovoka", and "Maggie" in the United States, although these singles were more successful overseas. Redbone is known as the first Native American rock/Cajun group to have a No. 1 single in the United States and internationally.
Redbone Tracks
Come And Get Your Love
Redbone
Come And Get Your Love
Come And Get Your Love
The Witch Queen Of New Orleans
Redbone
The Witch Queen Of New Orleans
The Witch Queen Of New Orleans
