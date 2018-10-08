Kenny WheelerBorn 14 January 1930. Died 18 September 2014
Kenny Wheeler
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03kc96g.jpg
1930-01-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b3f8b449-af84-4766-bced-ff9aa6ba6f2b
Kenny Wheeler Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenneth Vincent John Wheeler, OC (14 January 1930 – 18 September 2014) was a Canadian composer and trumpet and flugelhorn player, based in the U.K. from the 1950s onwards.
Most of his performances were rooted in jazz, but he was also active in free improvisation and occasionally contributed to rock music recordings. Wheeler wrote over one hundred compositions and was a skilled arranger for small groups and large ensembles.
Wheeler was the patron of the Royal Academy Junior Jazz course.
Kenny Wheeler Tracks
Impromptu (Epiphany)
Vince Mendoza
Impromptu (Epiphany)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhg8.jpglink
Impromptu (Epiphany)
Last played on
Pretty Liddle Waltz
Kenny Wheeler
Pretty Liddle Waltz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
Pretty Liddle Waltz
Last played on
Momentum
Filomena Campus, Giorgio Serci, Kenny Wheeler & Adriano Adewale
Momentum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
Momentum
Last played on
Enowena (excerpt)
Kenny Wheeler
Enowena (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
Canter N.6
Kenny Wheeler
Canter N.6
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
Canter N.6
Last played on
Kind Folk (Of Smiles Remembered)
Kenny Wheeler
Kind Folk (Of Smiles Remembered)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
Kind Folk (Of Smiles Remembered)
Last played on
Part 1 Opening - The Sweet Time Suite
Kenny Wheeler
Part 1 Opening - The Sweet Time Suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
Everybody's Song but my own
Kenny Wheeler
Everybody's Song but my own
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
Everybody's Song but my own
Last played on
Little Suite
Kenny Wheeler
Little Suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
Little Suite
Sweet Time Suite, Part 1 Opening
Kenny Wheeler
Sweet Time Suite, Part 1 Opening
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
Sweet Time Suite, Part 1 Opening
Mr Benn
Duncan Lamont Big Band & Kenny Wheeler
Mr Benn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
Mr Benn
Performer
Part V - Know Where You Are
Kenny Wheeler
Part V - Know Where You Are
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
Part V - Know Where You Are
Last played on
Know Where You Are (The Sweet Time Suite)
Kenny Wheeler
Know Where You Are (The Sweet Time Suite)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
Know Where You Are (The Sweet Time Suite)
Last played on
Sophie
Kenny Wheeler
Sophie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
Sophie
Last played on
My Soul
Kenny Wheeler & Norma Winstone, Kenny Wheeler & Norma Winstone
My Soul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
My Soul
Last played on
Humpty Dumpty
Kenny Wheeler
Humpty Dumpty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
Opening Sweet Time Suite
Kenny Wheeler
Opening Sweet Time Suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
It Was A Lover And His Lass
Cleo Laine
It Was A Lover And His Lass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnm.jpglink
It Was A Lover And His Lass
Last played on
For H Part 2 of Sweet Time Suite
Kenny Wheeler
For H Part 2 of Sweet Time Suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
Mark Time
Kenny Wheeler
Mark Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
Mark Time
Last played on
Kind Folk
Kenny Wheeler
Kind Folk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
Kind Folk
Last played on
Consolation
Kenny Wheeler
Consolation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
Consolation
Last played on
Quiso
Kenny Wheeler
Quiso
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
Quiso
Performer
Last played on
White Magic
John Taylor
White Magic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0cy.jpglink
White Magic
Last played on
For Tracy
Kenny Wheeler
For Tracy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
For Tracy
Last played on
Windfall
Azimuth
Windfall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
Windfall
Last played on
Closing (The Sweet Time Suite)
Kenny Wheeler
Closing (The Sweet Time Suite)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
Song For Someone
Kenny Wheeler
Song For Someone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
Song For Someone
Last played on
Gimme Five
Mark Feldman
Gimme Five
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
Gimme Five
Last played on
The Long Waiting
Kenny Wheeler
The Long Waiting
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
The Long Waiting
Last played on
Canter No 1
Martin France
Canter No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
Canter No 1
Last played on
Breughel
Kenny Wheeler
Breughel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
Breughel
Past Present
Kenny Wheeler
Past Present
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
Past Present
Know Where You Are
John Taylor, Kenny Wheeler, Kenny Wheeler, John Abercrombie Quartet & Norma Winstone
Know Where You Are
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
Know Where You Are
3/4 In The Afternoon
Kenny Wheeler
3/4 In The Afternoon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
3/4 In The Afternoon
Smatter
Kenny Wheeler
Smatter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
Smatter
Toot-Toot
John Taylor, Kenny Wheeler, Kenny Wheeler & Norma Winstone
Toot-Toot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
Toot-Toot
Altisidora
John Dankworth Band, Kenny Wheeler, Kenny Wheeler & Tony Coe
Altisidora
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
Altisidora
The Long Time Ago Suite
Kenny Wheeler
The Long Time Ago Suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
The Long Time Ago Suite
Seventy Six
Kenny Wheeler
Seventy Six
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
Seventy Six
Last played on
Part 1 (The Sweet Time Suite)
Kenny Wheeler
Part 1 (The Sweet Time Suite)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
Part 1 (The Sweet Time Suite)
Performer
Last played on
The Cave of Montesinos
John Dankworth
The Cave of Montesinos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgn5.jpglink
The Cave of Montesinos
Last played on
Music I Heard
Bill Frisell
Music I Heard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjdc.jpglink
Music I Heard
Last played on
Travellin’ Together
John Stevens, Paul Rutherford, Kenny Wheeler, Bruce Cale, Spontaneous Music Ensemble & Trevor Watts
Travellin’ Together
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
Travellin’ Together
Last played on
Momentum
Adriano Adewale, Kenny Wheeler, Giorgio Serci, Giorgio Serci & Filomena Campus
Momentum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
Momentum
Singer
Last played on
