Uuno KlamiBorn 20 September 1900. Died 29 May 1961
Uuno (Kalervo) Klami (20 September 1900 – 29 May 1961) was a Finnish composer. He was born in Virolahti. Many of his works are related to the Kalevala. He was influenced by French and Spanish music, and especially by Maurice Ravel, for whom he had a particular esteem.
He participated in five armed conflicts, including two wars in Karelia, the Finnish Civil War, the Winter War of 1939-40 and the Continuation War of 1941-44.
Nummisuutarit (suite for orchestra)
Nummisuutarit (suite for orchestra)
Sérénades joyeuses
Sérénades joyeuses
Kalevala Suite (Op. 23)
Kalevala Suite (Op. 23)
Revontulet [Aurora borealis] - Fantasy for orchestra, Op 38
Revontulet [Aurora borealis] - Fantasy for orchestra, Op 38
The Cobblers on the heath - overture
The Cobblers on the heath - overture
Suomenlinna - overture
Suomenlinna - overture
Psalmus - oratorio for soloists, chorus and orchestra
Psalmus - oratorio for soloists, chorus and orchestra
Kalevala Suite Op 23 (2nd mvt, 'The Sprout of Spring')
Kalevala Suite Op 23 (2nd mvt, 'The Sprout of Spring')
Kalevala Suite, Op. 23 - IV Cradle Song for Lemminkäinen
Kalevala Suite, Op. 23 - IV Cradle Song for Lemminkäinen
Symphonie enfantine (Op.17) (1928)
Symphonie enfantine (Op.17) (1928)
Sea pictures for orchestra - 1.The Foggy Morning
Sea pictures for orchestra - 1.The Foggy Morning
Introduction e staccato etude for trumpet and orchestra
Introduction e staccato etude for trumpet and orchestra
A Folk Song (1930)
A Folk Song (1930)
Suite for Small Orchestra, Op. 37: Marche militaire
Suite for Small Orchestra, Op. 37: Marche militaire
Helsinki March
Helsinki March
Suomenlinna Overture
Suomenlinna Overture
Intermezzo for cor anglais and orchestra
Intermezzo for cor anglais and orchestra
