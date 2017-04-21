Karol ConkaBorn 1 January 1987
Karol Conka
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02n63fs.jpg
1987-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b3f4d9ea-8f7d-408c-9c5f-061e7ef9be46
Karol Conka Biography (Wikipedia)
Karol Conká (born Karoline de Freitas Oliveira, January 1, 1987) is a Brazilian rapper. Born in Curitiba, Conka is one of the most prominent female rappers in Brazil today. Her music is a blend of modern hip-hop and rap with sounds from Brazilian pop and traditional music. In 2013, she won Multishow's Best New Artist award and released her debut album, Batuk Freak. Her song, Boa Noite, is featured in the EA Sports video game, FIFA 14.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Karol Conka Tracks
Sort by
Boa Noite
Karol Conka
Boa Noite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n63fs.jpglink
Boa Noite
Last played on
Vôlá
Karol Conka
Vôlá
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n63fs.jpglink
Vôlá
Last played on
Caxambu
Karol Conka
Caxambu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0202qf7.jpglink
Caxambu
Last played on
Boa Noite (1Xtra Live Lounge, 4th July 2014)
Karol Conka
Boa Noite (1Xtra Live Lounge, 4th July 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n63fs.jpglink
Mundo Loco
Karol Conka
Mundo Loco
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n63fs.jpglink
Mundo Loco
Last played on
Caxambu (1Xtra Live Lounge, 4th July 2014)
Karol Conka
Caxambu (1Xtra Live Lounge, 4th July 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n63fs.jpglink
Caxambu (1Xtra Live Lounge, 4th July 2014)
Last played on
Gandaia
Karol Conka
Gandaia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n63fs.jpglink
Gandaia
Last played on
Corre Corre Ere
Karol Conka
Corre Corre Ere
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n63fs.jpglink
Corre Corre Ere
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Karol Conka
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edjq2m
BBC Broadcasting House
2014-07-04T19:57:34
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0224yls.jpg
4
Jul
2014
Live Lounge: Karol Conka
BBC Broadcasting House
Karol Conka Links
Back to artist