Karol Conká (born Karoline de Freitas Oliveira, January 1, 1987) is a Brazilian rapper. Born in Curitiba, Conka is one of the most prominent female rappers in Brazil today. Her music is a blend of modern hip-hop and rap with sounds from Brazilian pop and traditional music. In 2013, she won Multishow's Best New Artist award and released her debut album, Batuk Freak. Her song, Boa Noite, is featured in the EA Sports video game, FIFA 14.