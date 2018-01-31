Essential Bop were a Bristol-based post-punk/art band formed in early 1978 by Dave Robinson (who had played bass with Champion Jack Dupree and Joe Cocker), with an initial line-up of Steve Bush (singer, originally in The Biros), Mike Fewings (guitar, from The Cortinas and Colortapes), Simon Tyler (keyboards, from Dragon Sandwich), Nick Tufnell (drums) and Seng-gye Tombs Curtis (‘visualist’). According to Steve Bush they were originally going to be called Essence of Bop, but instead opted for Essential Bop.

Their first release was the track ‘Chronicle’ on the seminal 1979 Bristol Compilation LP/CD Avon Calling. This was followed by line-up changes and in 1980 the ‘Eloquent Sounds’ EP on their own Monopause label. This resulted in NME journalist Paul Morley interviewing Steve Bush and writing that Essential Bop would be one of the bands that would make it in the 1980s.

Further line-up changes in 1981 saw them emerge as a guitarless four piece band with 2 tracks on Bristol Recorder 3 and their second release on Monopause of the single ‘Croaked’/’Butler (in running shorts)’. The single received some notice in the New York independent charts and resulted in a US east coast tour in the summer of 1981, however the band split after their return.