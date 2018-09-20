Jerzy Katlewicz (April 2, 1927 Bochnia – November 16, 2015 Kraków) was a Polish music conductor, pianist and Professor of the Academy of Music in Kraków since 1990. Katlewicz graduated from the same Academy in 1952 (then called Państwowa Wyższa Szkoła Muzyczna in Kraków), and served as conductor of the Kraków Philharmonic between 1952 and 1958 during the period of Stalinism in Poland (and its aftermath). He was appointed artistic director there a decade later, in 1968 and remained at his post until 1981. In 1961-68 he was artistic director of Polish Baltic Opera and Philharmonic in Gdańsk. In 1984–1985 he was artistic director of the Symphony Orchestra and Choir of the Polish Radio and Television state agency in Kraków. Katlewicz was the recipient of the Commander's Cross with Star of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland (1993), among other distinctions.

