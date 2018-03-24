David KershBorn 9 December 1970
David Kersh
1970-12-09
David Kersh Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles David Kersh (born December 9, 1970 in Humble, Texas) is an American former country music singer who made his debut in 1996. His first album, Goodnight Sweetheart, was released that year, producing four singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks charts. A second album, titled If I Never Stop Loving You, was released a year later, producing three additional chart singles. Although he never charted after 1998, Kersh remained active in the music business until 2005.
David Kersh Tracks
Something To Think About
The Sudden Stop
Anything With Wheels
Hello Walls
