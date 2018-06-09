Lightnin’ SlimBorn 13 March 1913. Died 27 July 1974
Lightnin’ Slim
1913-03-13
Lightnin’ Slim Biography (Wikipedia)
Otis Verries Hicks, known as Lightnin' Slim (March 13, 1913 – July 27, 1974), was an African-American Louisiana blues musician, who recorded for Excello Records and played in a style similar to its other Louisiana artists. The blues critic ED Denson ranked him as one of the five great bluesmen of the 1950s, along with Muddy Waters, Little Walter, Howlin' Wolf and Sonny Boy Williamson.[citation needed]
Lightnin’ Slim Tracks
Rooster Blues
Lightnin’ Slim
Rooster Blues
Rooster Blues
I Hate To Leave You Baby
Lightnin’ Slim
I Hate To Leave You Baby
I Hate To Leave You Baby
My Babe
Lightnin’ Slim
My Babe
My Babe
Things I Used To Do
Lightnin’ Slim
Things I Used To Do
Things I Used To Do
Tired Little Fellow
Lightnin’ Slim
Tired Little Fellow
Tired Little Fellow
Wintertime Blues
Lightnin’ Slim
Wintertime Blues
Wintertime Blues
Good Morning Heartaches
Lightnin’ Slim
Good Morning Heartaches
Good Morning Heartaches
I'mTired Of Waiting Baby
Lightnin’ Slim
I'mTired Of Waiting Baby
I'mTired Of Waiting Baby
Winter blues
Lightnin’ Slim
Winter blues
Winter blues
It's Mighty Crazy
Lightnin’ Slim
It's Mighty Crazy
It's Mighty Crazy
Just made Twenty-one
Lightnin’ Slim
Just made Twenty-one
Just made Twenty-one
You Made Twentyone
Lightnin’ Slim
You Made Twentyone
You Made Twentyone
