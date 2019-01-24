The StylisticsFormed 1968
The Stylistics
1968
The Stylistics are an American, Philadelphia soul group that achieved its greatest chart success in the 1970s. They formed in 1968, consisting of singers Russell Thompkins Jr., Herb Murrell, Airrion Love, James Smith, and James Dunn. All of their US hits were ballads characterized by the falsetto of Russell Thompkins Jr. and the production of Thom Bell. During the early 1970s, the group had twelve consecutive R&B top ten hits, including "Stop, Look, Listen", "You Are Everything", "Betcha by Golly, Wow", "I'm Stone in Love with You", "Break Up to Make Up", and "You Make Me Feel Brand New".
Sing Baby Sing
Sing Baby Sing
I'm Stone In Love With You
I'm Stone In Love With You
Can't Give You Anything (But My Love)
Can't Give You Anything (But My Love)
Rockin' Roll Baby
Rockin' Roll Baby
You'll Never Get To Heaven
You'll Never Get To Heaven
Betcha By Golly Wow
Betcha By Golly Wow
Let's Put It All Together
Let's Put It All Together
You Make Me Feel Brand New
You Make Me Feel Brand New
