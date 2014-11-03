Magda OliveroBorn 25 March 1910. Died 8 September 2014
Magda Olivero
1910-03-25
Magda Olivero Biography (Wikipedia)
Magda Olivero, née Maria Maddalena Olivero (25 March 1910 – 8 September 2014), was an Italian operatic soprano. Her career started in 1932 when she was 22, and spanned five decades establishing "her as an important link between the era of the verismo composers and the modern opera stage". She has been regarded as one of the greatest singers of the twentieth century.
Magda Olivero Tracks
Ebben, ne andro lontana (La Wally)
Alfredo Catalani
Mi chiamano Mimi (La bohème)
Giacomo Puccini
