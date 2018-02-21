TriggerfingerBelgian rock trio. Formed 1998
Triggerfinger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b3e73938-5249-4d47-9db4-5edabbbb8c95
Triggerfinger Biography (Wikipedia)
Triggerfinger is a Belgian rock band from Lier, Belgium, formed in 1998. The band consists of vocalist and guitarist Ruben Block, bassist Paul Van Bruystegem and Mario Goossens (formerly of Winterville) as drummer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Triggerfinger Tracks
Sort by
I Follow Rivers
Triggerfinger
I Follow Rivers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Follow Rivers
Last played on
Triggerfinger Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist