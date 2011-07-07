Giorgio Li CalziBorn 1965
Giorgio Li Calzi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1965
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b3e4c88d-5323-4881-9d0f-dcfdbad3757e
Giorgio Li Calzi Biography (Wikipedia)
Giorgio Li Calzi is an Italian trumpeter, composer and music producer. Born in Turin, Italy in 1965, Giorgio Li Calzi started overdubbing piano and synthesizer as a child, and in 1990 he began to play the trumpet.
His interest in improvisation using electronic instruments and effects combined with the trumpet is a clear element in his music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Giorgio Li Calzi Tracks
Sort by
Homo Zentropicus
Giorgio Li Calzi
Homo Zentropicus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Homo Zentropicus
Last played on
Giorgio Li Calzi Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist