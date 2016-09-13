Michael J. Moritz, Jr.
Michael J. Moritz, Jr.
Michael J. Moritz, Jr. Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael J. Moritz Jr. is a two-time Tony Award nominated American theatrical producer, record producer, an Emmy Award winner, music supervisor, music director, arranger, Broadway music supervisor, performer and pianist. Michael's work as a pianist, music director and arranger is featured on many recordings in the pop and musical theatre genres. Michael is on the Board of Directors for The Angel Band Project.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michael J. Moritz, Jr. Tracks
Without a Song
Vincent Youmans
Without a Song
Without a Song
O del mio amato ben
Stefano Donaudy
O del mio amato ben
O del mio amato ben
Vagabond King (Some Day)
Rudolf Friml
Vagabond King (Some Day)
Vagabond King (Some Day)
