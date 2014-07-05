Ghosts were an English indie pop band, formed in Cranleigh in 2006. The band comprised singer-songwriter/guitarist Simon Pettigrew, drummer Jonny Harris, bassist Robbie Smith and keyboard player Mark Treasure.

A legal tussle with their label Atlantic Records resulted in the band being unable to record for two years. Despite plans for members Pettigrew, Harris and Smith to reform in 2011, it was confirmed in 2012 that the band had split up.