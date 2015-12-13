Siddharth Suryanarayan (born 17 April 1979) is an Indian film actor who appears in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam language films. Apart from acting, he has also been involved in films as a screenwriter, producer and playback singer. He has been featured in advertising because of his "pan-Indian" appeal.

After completing his business management studies, Siddharth chose to work in film making and assisted Mani Ratnam, before going on to make an acting debut in S. Shankar's coming-of-age Tamil film Boys (2003). The success of the film provided an opportunity to feature in Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer Aayutha Ezhuthu (2004), before he branched off to receive critical and commercial acclaim in Telugu and Hindi cinema through Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana (2005), Rang De Basanti and Bommarillu (2006). In the late 2000s, he established himself as a bankable lead actor in Telugu films and subsequently chose to become more selective with his projects, while also winning acclaim for his work as a carrom player in Striker (2010) and as a blind warrior in the fantasy film Anaganaga O Dheerudu (2011).