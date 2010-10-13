Norman CockerBorn 1889. Died 1953
Norman Cocker (1889–1953) was an organist and composer for organ.
Cocker was born in Yorkshire and became a chorister at Magdalen College, Oxford. He was awarded the Organ Scholarship at Merton College, Oxford, but never completed his degree after being sent down, on his own admission, for not doing enough work. He was appointed Assistant Organist at Manchester Cathedral in 1920, becoming Organist there in 1943, and later held appointments in various churches and cinemas in the city.
Cocker was also an amateur magician.
Norman Cocker is today remembered mainly for his 'Tuba Tune' (1922).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
