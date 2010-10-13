Norman Cocker (1889–1953) was an organist and composer for organ.

Cocker was born in Yorkshire and became a chorister at Magdalen College, Oxford. He was awarded the Organ Scholarship at Merton College, Oxford, but never completed his degree after being sent down, on his own admission, for not doing enough work. He was appointed Assistant Organist at Manchester Cathedral in 1920, becoming Organist there in 1943, and later held appointments in various churches and cinemas in the city.

Cocker was also an amateur magician.

Norman Cocker is today remembered mainly for his 'Tuba Tune' (1922).