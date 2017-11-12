Harald GenzmerBorn 9 February 1909. Died 16 December 2007
Harald Genzmer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1909-02-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b3d7ee20-e89c-4976-8bae-52f94ad493f6
Harald Genzmer Biography (Wikipedia)
Harald Genzmer (9 February 1909 – 16 December 2007) was a German composer of classical music and an academic.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Harald Genzmer Tracks
Sort by
Concerto for Trautonium & Orchestra
Harald Genzmer
Concerto for Trautonium & Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concerto for Trautonium & Orchestra
Last played on
Konzert für Klavier und Orchester (1948)
Harald Genzmer
Konzert für Klavier und Orchester (1948)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Irische Harfe
Harald Genzmer
Irische Harfe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Irische Harfe
Last played on
Harald Genzmer Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist