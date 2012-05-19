The New YearFormed 1999
The New Year
1999
The New Year Biography (Wikipedia)
The New Year is an American indie rock band that formed in 1999. The band was started by former Bedhead members Matt and Bubba Kadane. They released their first album in 2001, Newness Ends, which like their following albums was recorded with Steve Albini. The End Is Near (2004) and The New Year (2008) followed, with both being received positively by music critics at Pitchfork Media and AllMusic. In February 2017, the band announced their first album in nine years, Snow, which was released on April 28, 2017.
