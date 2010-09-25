Bernt RosengrenBorn 24 December 1937
Bernt Rosengren
1937-12-24
Bernt Rosengren Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernt Rosengren (born 24 December 1937, in Stockholm) is a Swedish jazz tenor saxophonist. His recordings have earned him five Gyllene Skivan awards in Sweden.
