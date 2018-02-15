Alexina LouieBorn 30 July 1949
Alexina Louie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1949-07-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b3d1a57f-edf2-48b9-be34-ed3e8ba65120
Alexina Louie Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexina Diane Louie, OC OOnt FRSC (born July 30, 1949) is a Canadian composer of contemporary art music. She has composed for various instrumental and vocal combinations in a variety of genres. She has fulfilled a number of commissions, and her works, which have been performed internationally, have earned her a number of awards, including the Order of Canada and a Juno Award.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alexina Louie Tracks
Sort by
Songs of Paradise
Alexina Louie
Songs of Paradise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl1bq.jpglink
Songs of Paradise
Last played on
Alexina Louie Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Thea Musgrave: Phoenix Rising - excerpt (Prom 33)
-
"I think for composers the most important thing is to have good friends as performers." Thea Musgrave talking in 2014
-
"It's not easy for women, or for men for that matter." Thea Musgrave speaking about having a career in music - recorded in 2008
-
Composer of the Week: Thea Musgrave
Back to artist