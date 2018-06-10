Bruno BjelinskiBorn 1 November 1909. Died 3 September 1992
Bruno Bjelinski (born Bruno Weiss; 1 November 1909 – 3 September 1992) was one of a most influential Croatian composers in the 20th century. He was extremely prolific as a composer. His unique musical style was built upon the music of Poulenc, Hindemith, Ravel and Milhaud. He developed his own and recognizable musical language with the elements of neoclassicism. Bjelinski composed six operas, three ballets, 15 symphonies, 2 cello concertos, a cantata, piano music, songs, chamber music, and concertos for piano, violin, viola, bassoon, flute, and piano duo. He also composed music for the Croatian football movie Plavi 9.
